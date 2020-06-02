MP: COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Sagar

A 24-year-old COVID-19 patient gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Tuesday. The woman was admitted to the Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) and Hospital after she tested positive for the deadly infection on Monday, Dr Umesh Patel from the hospital said.

A team of doctors had performed a c-section on the patient and delivered a baby girl at around 11 pm on Monday, he said, adding that the procedure was carried out in keeping with the ICMR guidelines. "Since the woman was already infected, the child will also be tested for coronavirus within 24 hours," he said.

The patient was earlier quarantined after two of her family members tested positive for COVID-19, but her reports came out positive on Monday, he added. As of Monday evening, Sagar district had recorded 180 coronavirus cases, including eight deaths and 86 recoveries, a health official said.