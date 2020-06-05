Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1, govt spokeswoman says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:57 IST
Spain to open to foreign tourism from July 1, govt spokeswoman says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain will start opening its borders to foreign tourists from July 1, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Friday, a day after a fellow minister said they would reopen in June.

On Thursday, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said land borders would reopen from June 22, though her ministry later walked back on the statement, causing some confusion, as well as criticism in neighboring Portugal.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter rallies Papuan activists in Indonesia

Thousands of miles from the protests that have swept the United States, Black Lives Matter has become a rallying cry for pro-Papuan activists in Indonesia, provoking questions about accusations of deep-seated racism.Indonesian social media ...

FACTBOX-Where are people around the world protesting over George Floyd?

The killing of black man George Floyd in the United States, with a white policemans knee on his neck, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Here are some of the latest demonstrations planned outside the United State...

Larsen & Toubro Q4 consolidated Q4 net profit down 4% at Rs 3,430 crore

Engineering and construction major Larsen Toubro LT on Friday posted a 4.36 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,430.10 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,586.48 cr...

Wild elephant had major oral wounds; did not eat for nearly 2 weeks before drowning: Post-mortem report

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drownin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020