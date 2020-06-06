UP minister Suresh Khanna tests negative for coronavirus post-hospital visit

Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna has tested negative for COVID-19 after his samples were taken following a hospital visit, an official attached to him said on Saturday. Khanna, also Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister for the state, had visited the Government Medical College in Meerut on June 1 to enquire about the wellbeing of patients there and the facilities being provided to them, said Information Officer Jayendra Singh.

A patient admitted at the hospital tested positive for the virus the next day, Singh said. Though the minister had followed all distancing protocols at the hospital, he went in to home-quarantine after the patient tested positive and was discharging his duty from home only, the officer said.

On Saturday morning, a team from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, took his throat and nasal swab for testing, Singh said. "The samples of Suresh Khanna were taken at his official residence in Lucknow. In the report, which came in the afternoon, no COVID-19 infection was detected. He has tested negative for COVID-19," Singh said.

In a tweet on Friday, the minister had said that he is healthy and has no symptoms of coronavirus. Khanna had also said he is currently discharging his duties from home following "medical advice".