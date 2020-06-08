Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Algorithm would decide Serie A positions in case of new COVID-19 suspension

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:54 IST
Soccer-Algorithm would decide Serie A positions in case of new COVID-19 suspension
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's football federation (FIGC) decided on Monday to use an algorithm to calculate final rankings in the top-flight Serie A soccer championship if a new surge in COVID-19 cases made it impossible to complete the season. Serie A, which was suspended on March 9 as part of a government lockdown to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak, is due to resume on June 20 and finish on Aug. 2.

Italy has gradually eased restrictions since early May, with new cases and deaths falling across the country. However, there is still a fear infections may pick up, stopping football again. In the case of a new suspension, the FIGC would aim to set final league positions through a playoff system, without rescheduling the 12 rounds of matches remaining, although the exact details have not yet been decided.

If this proved impossible because the government banned all matches, the FIGC general council agreed to use a highly contentious algorithm based on teams' home and away results. This would determine which teams qualify for Europe and which are relegated but it would not be used to decide who wins Serie A. Instead the title would not be awarded this year.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, lead the standings with 63 points from 26 games followed by Lazio (62), Inter Milan (54) and Atalanta (48). The three teams in the relegation zone are Lecce, SPAL and Brescia. The meeting did not address another question troubling clubs regarding what happens if any players test positive.

As things stand, new cases within clubs will cause the whole squad to be quarantined for 14 days, severely disrupting the championship and raising the prospect it may not be completed. "If the trend of infections allows it, I hope the government's experts can review the rules," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told newspaper La Verita on Monday.

After the meeting, Gravina said clubs that do not comply with the government's strict regulations to keep the virus in check will face sanctions and could be excluded from the league.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment PPE coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. Aiding the medical fraternity by providin...

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario...

Diasorin to appeal Italian court ruling cancelling deal with hospital over COVID test

An Italian administrative court has cancelled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region on Lombardy for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.Dias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020