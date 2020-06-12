Germany says China shouldn't decide if we have face masks
Europe needs to become more independent in supplying itself with face masks and certain medicines as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. Decisions should not be made in China about whether we have protective masks for carers or doctors in Warsaw, Amsterdam or Berlin," Spahn said.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:41 IST
Europe needs to become more independent in supplying itself with face masks and certain medicines as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. "It's not about calling globalisation into question - it's about finding the right degree of globalisation," Spahn told a news conference.
"When it comes to face masks and certain medications, we've seen that we should not make ourselves completely dependent on the global market. Decisions should not be made in China about whether we have protective masks for carers or doctors in Warsaw, Amsterdam or Berlin," Spahn said. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has previously said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown Europe is too reliant on other countries for some medical supplies, and European states should work together to further diversify international supply chains.
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Jens Spahn
- Peter Altmaier
- German
- China
- Berlin
- Warsaw
- Amsterdam
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
U.S. bill to pressure China over Uighur rights goes to Trump for decision
China reports 2 new coronavirus cases versus 1 a day earlier
U.S. and China fight at United Nations over Hong Kong
Top campaign advisor says Biden would sanction China over Hong Kong
FOREX-Dollar stands its ground as U.S.-China tensions grow