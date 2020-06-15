Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal-Britain tourism 'air bridge' talks going well, says PM Costa

Negotiations between Portugal and Britain on an "air bridge" that would allow British tourists to dodge a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon returning home are still in progress and going well, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:48 IST
Portugal-Britain tourism 'air bridge' talks going well, says PM Costa
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Negotiations between Portugal and Britain on an "air bridge" that would allow British tourists to dodge a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon returning home are still in progress and going well, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday. Portugal's tourism-dependent economy has been hard hit by the pandemic and lockdowns at home and abroad, and authorities are trying to save at least part of the crucial summer season.

Britain, its leading source of tourism, introduced a 14-day self-isolation rule for travelers arriving from abroad on June 8, including returning nationals. "Talks are going well," Costa told a news conference with foreign media, adding that Britons traveling to Portugal should feel safe. "We are working towards an agreement and will wait for it to happen."

Portugal has been hailed as a success story in its fight against the virus, but localized outbreaks in and around Lisbon have kept cases at a worrying plateau in their hundreds per day for the past month. In 2019, more than 16 million foreign tourists visited Portugal, almost 20% of them from Britain.

The tourism sector accounts for nearly 15% of Portugal's gross domestic product and was one of the main drivers of its recovery from the 2010-14 economic and debt crisis. Costa also said on Monday the European Commission's recovery plan, worth 750 billion euros ($845 billion), was robust and balanced enough to help tackle the impact of the crisis.

"Our opinion is the Commission's proposal is timely and smart," he said. The plan aims to help economically weaker countries hit worst by the coronavirus to recover at a more equal pace with the stronger ones, preserving the unity of the European Union's single market.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump to stave off the coronavirus. Based on new evidence, the FD...

Pakistan PM clears cricket team's England tour

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved national cricket teams tour of England from the end of this month. The clearance from Imran, also a former Pakistan captain, came when PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani met him in Islamabad and up...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including seven involving police accused of excessive force or o...

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020