A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 8.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 437,335​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1633 GMT on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Germany appealed to the public to download a new smartphone app to help break the chain of infections, one of several such apps that European governments hope will revive travel and tourism safely. * Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections.

* The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 111 to 29,547 on Tuesday with the health ministry including weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes. AMERICAS

* For a second week in a row, half a dozen U.S. states face a surge in new cases and rising hospitalizations, including an outbreak linked to a church in rural Oregon. * The Trump administration said it would extend existing restrictions on non-essential travel at land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico.

* Mexico will stop sending temporary workers to Canadian farms that have registered an outbreak and that do not have proper worker protections, Mexico's labor ministry said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces. * Delhi's local health minister checked into hospital and was being tested for the coronavirus as India reported more than 10,500 new infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential vaccine should the company succeed in its development.

* Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new outbreak, the state governor said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is narrowing its list of promising experimental coronavirus vaccines to about seven from 14, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. * China National Biotec Group said its experimental vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries.

* France's president and top drugmaker Sanofi announced plans to bolster domestic production of medicines. * Unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is due to receive German state backing, will become the second coronavirus vaccine developer to launch human trials of an experimental immunisation in the country, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * A full U.S. economic recovery will not occur until American people are sure that the epidemic has been brought under control, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

* U.S. bank profits fell by 69.6% to $18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from a banking regulator. * The number of people on British payrolls fell by more than 600,000 in April and May, and vacancies plunged by the most on record.

