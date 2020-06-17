Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes that were halted during the novel coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft, the carrier said on Wednesday. "More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the company's bases in Norway will operate 20 aircraft, which means that approximately 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew will be brought back from lay-offs," the budget carrier said in a statement.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:56 IST
Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes that were halted during the novel coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft, the carrier said on Wednesday.

"More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the company's bases in Norway will operate 20 aircraft, which means that approximately 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew will be brought back from lay-offs," the budget carrier said in a statement. On Tuesday Norwegian announced its first resumption of flights outside Norway since the shutdowns began, announcing a single domestic route in Denmark, while Nordic rival SAS also announced an expansion of service.

Norwegian completed a financial restructuring last month, handing control of the firm to its creditors, and said at the time it could potentially wait until 2021 before resuming flights beyond Norway's borders. "The re-opening of flights is the result of recent increased demand from customers and is also in line with other airlines across Europe that are also resuming flights," Norwegian said on Wednesday.

The airline, which brought Europe's low-cost business model to the transatlantic market, has said it plans to reinvent itself in a scaled-down version with 110-120 aircraft, against almost 150 before the pandemic.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Debra Messing to topline Starz comedy series 'East Wing'

Actor Debra Messing will star in Starz networks upcoming comedy series East Wing. The series has been created by writers Liz Tuccillo and Ali Wentworth, who will also feature in it.The show is inspired by Wentworths mother, who served as So...

Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 delayed due to COVID-19

Paper manufacturer Ballarpur Industries Ltd, which has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process, on Wednesday said its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 have been delayed due to the ...

'When will a befitting reply to China be given?' Sanjay Raut asks PM Modi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when a befitting reply to China will be given and urged him to reveal the truth behind the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area in which at least 20 Indian A...

Ohio governor pessimistic about Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and accompanying NFL preseason game are unlikely to proceed as scheduled in early August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020