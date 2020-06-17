Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes that were halted during the novel coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft, the carrier said on Wednesday.

"More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the company's bases in Norway will operate 20 aircraft, which means that approximately 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew will be brought back from lay-offs," the budget carrier said in a statement. On Tuesday Norwegian announced its first resumption of flights outside Norway since the shutdowns began, announcing a single domestic route in Denmark, while Nordic rival SAS also announced an expansion of service.

Norwegian completed a financial restructuring last month, handing control of the firm to its creditors, and said at the time it could potentially wait until 2021 before resuming flights beyond Norway's borders. "The re-opening of flights is the result of recent increased demand from customers and is also in line with other airlines across Europe that are also resuming flights," Norwegian said on Wednesday.

The airline, which brought Europe's low-cost business model to the transatlantic market, has said it plans to reinvent itself in a scaled-down version with 110-120 aircraft, against almost 150 before the pandemic.