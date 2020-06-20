Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB, NHL teams close Florida facilities, dampening outlook for sports in COVID-19 era

The NHL outlined its playoff plan last month, with games expected to take place in two "hub cities." Teams were cleared to reopen practice facilities last week. Both the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have announced plans to restart their seasons at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 02:02 IST
MLB, NHL teams close Florida facilities, dampening outlook for sports in COVID-19 era

The hope for a return of professional sports in North America took a hit on Friday as two teams from MLB and one from the NHL closed their Florida facilities after players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Phillies shut down its Clearwater, Florida, site after five players and three members of the Major League Baseball team's staff tested positive for the coronavirus. "All facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said.

The Toronto Blue Jays shut down their Dunedin, Florida, training center due to COVID-19 concerns and the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning closed its arena after three players and some staff members tested positive. "Those players have been self-isolating following CDC protocols and are asymptomatic other than a few cases of low-grade fever," General Manager Julien BriseBois wrote in a statement posted to the team's Twitter account. "Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been notified."

Florida is one of several U.S. states that have seen their number of COVID-19 cases surge recently. This week it logged more than 2,600 new cases in a single 24-hour period, its second-highest daily increase since the outbreak began. The news could further complicate the sports' return to play, with the NHL hoping to return with a 24-team playoff format this summer and the MLB locked in fierce debate with its players over when and how to kick off its 2020 season.

MLB put its season on hold in March as the coronavirus shredded the professional sports calendar and sent many players and fans on lockdown. Commissioner Rob Manfred said this week that the 2020 season was in doubt. The NHL outlined its playoff plan last month, with games expected to take place in two "hub cities." Teams were cleared to reopen practice facilities last week.

Both the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer have announced plans to restart their seasons at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Women's National Basketball Association said earlier this week that it would start its 2020 season next month in Bradenton, Florida. (Reporting By Amy Tennery and Frank Pingue; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Central Banks chief warned on Friday that the European Unions economy was in a dramatic fall due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing a massive stimulus plan. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More...

Novartis halts malaria drug trial against COVID-19 amid participant shortfall

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine HCQ against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy. Novartis t...

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official familiar with the report. The official said the Nav...

Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton's book

Former national security adviser John Bolton created a mess of his own making by moving to publish his book without receiving final authorization that the manuscript was free of classified information, Trump administration lawyers argued Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020