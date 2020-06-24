Left Menu
Slovak president quarantined, scraps meetings

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:48 IST
Slovak president quarantined, scraps meetings
President Zuzana Caputova (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / zuzana_caputova

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova has canceled her meeting with her Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen to get quarantined after a member of her office met with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus

The presidential office says Caputova will stay quarantined at her home until Friday and in the meantime canceled all her scheduled appointments

Slovakia is one of the least hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. It has had a total of 1,607 cases with 28 deaths.

