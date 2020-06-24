Left Menu
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to quarantine visitors from states with high coronavirus infections

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced on Wednesday that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:25 IST
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced on Wednesday that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates must self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters. "This is a smart thing to do," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said via video at a joint news conference in New York City. "We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round."

New York was for a time the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak but has since lowered its infection rate after locking down much of its economy.

