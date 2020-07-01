'Stable solution' for Portugal's TAP to be announced soon, PM says

'Stable solution' for Portugal's TAP to be announced soon, PM saysReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:00 IST
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday a "stable solution" for flag carrier TAP would be announced soon, following a media report the previous day that the state was gearing up to nationalize the airline.
"I'm sure that, if not today, in the coming days, we will have a solution," Costa told a news conference. "If I had to make a bet, I would say today."
- READ MORE ON:
- Antonio Costa
- Portugal
- COVID-19