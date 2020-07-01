Doctors' Day: India lauds its brave doctors' contribution in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
People from various walks of life, including political leaders, actors and sportspersons, took to Twitter and other social media to express their gratitude to the medical fraternity, calling the doctors as "real heroes" and the "strongest pillar" in the fight against coronavirus. The day is celebrated since 1991 in memory of former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a prominent medical practitioner and freedom fighter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:35 IST
Hailing doctors for their selfless service and spirited fight against the COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in saluting the medicos on National Doctors' Day, which has assumed even greater significance this year for the role played by these frontline warriors during the pandemic. People from various walks of life, including political leaders, actors and sportspersons, took to Twitter and other social media to express their gratitude to the medical fraternity, calling the doctors as "real heroes" and the "strongest pillar" in the fight against coronavirus.

The day is celebrated since 1991 in memory of former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was also a prominent medical practitioner and freedom fighter. "India salutes our doctors -- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," the prime minister wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors' Day.

In a short video of his recent speech, he said while mother's give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth. They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger, Modi said.

In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens." The West Bengal government had announced a state holiday on the day in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against COVID-19. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Roy and lauded all the doctors, health workers, their family members and the administration for their services for the well-being of the people.

Roy's birth and death anniversary are on July 1. "On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, GoWB has declared a State Holiday today in honour of the frontline COVID warriors,"Banerjee tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity with health workers and described them as "a nonviolent Army" risking their lives to save people from the coronavirus pandemic. He also held an online interaction with nurses on the coronavirus situation.

Union Minister Amit Shah said the country's brave doctors have been leading the battle against COVID-19. "Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice," tweeted.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said each of the doctors was being presented a certificate of commendation for their work during the current situation. The former IPS officer said, "The biggest tributes to the COVID-19 warriors in white on the part of the people would be to observe self discipline, social distancing, using of masks and adherence to other norms." "Doctors and others work in very very harsh conditions and the equipments they wear are very uncomfortable. We all extend our tributes to these COVID warriors in white dress for their services," she added.

Nisha Mohan, a doctor and Project Medical Referent of the Doctors Without Borders COVID-19 treatment centre, said wearing PPEs for long hours and work exertion is causing many healthcare workers body aches and headaches. "Another issue faced by the medical staff is the personal struggle for them to stay safe and the fact that they are away from their families," she said.

Hastags like DoctorsDayIndia, Doctorslife, Thankyou and Doctorsday2020 were trending on the social media. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the doctors are fighting one of the toughest battles of this century. "Their heroic stories of service and sacrifice will inspire several generations to come. On this Doctors Day, let's celebrate their unparalleled contribution to our society," he said.

The theme of this year's Doctors Day is “Lessen the mortality of COVID 19”, according to the Indian Medical Association. The country has reported 5.85 lakh cases and over 18,000 deaths so far.

"This certainly is a different Doctors Day.... Every clinic and nursing home should rededicate itself in the service of the nation and the humanity," it said while stressing that meritorious service by doctors during the pandemic should be identified and honoured. Indian batting legend Sachin Tendukar said that doctors have always been "our shield and refuge" in any health crisis. "On #DoctorsDay, let us all appreciate the 24/7 selfless efforts of our front-line doctors and pray for their safety & well being," he said Twitter.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said that not just on July 1 but everyday "we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers". "Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay," he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan hailed the doctors as the "strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic". "To our real heroes, thank you for your commitment to serve society, especially in these difficult times. We appreciate all your wonderful efforts. You are the embodiment of selflessness, compassion and love," former cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

"We now appreciate them even more because they are risking their lives to save us... we truly admire your courage," he said in a video message. To mark the day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan released Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of Examinations (NBE). The handbook is an attempt to provide guiding points for ethical and professional conduct expected from a medical professional, Vardhan said during the online release.

