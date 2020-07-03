Kazakhstan to lock down two more cities
The Central Asian nation bordering Russia and China will impose a second nationwide lockdown from the same date, but it will be softer than the first one and will allow some movement of people between provinces. However, governor Daniyal Akhmetov wrote on Instagram the province's main cities would be "closed" for an unspecified period of time, indicating tougher restrictions.Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:13 IST
Kazakhstan will lock down the eastern cities of Oskemen and Semey from July 5 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governor of the Eastern Kazakhstan province said on Friday. The Central Asian nation bordering Russia and China will impose a second nationwide lockdown from the same date, but it will be softer than the first one and will allow some movement of people between provinces.
However, governor Daniyal Akhmetov wrote on Instagram the province's main cities would be "closed" for an unspecified period of time, indicating tougher restrictions. The former Soviet republic also locked down several industrial towns last month after lifting a nationwide "hard" lockdown in mid-May, which led to a sevenfold jump in COVID-19 cases in just six weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- China
- Central Asian
- Russia
- Soviet
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Bolton memoir claims Trump sought China's help to win 2020 US election
8 returnees from US, Kazakhstan placed under institutional quarantine in Indore
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020, offered 'favors to dictators,' Bolton says
Trump signs bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown
China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak