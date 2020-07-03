Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease - WHO

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:43 IST
Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Almost 30% of genome sequencing data from samples of the COVID-19 virus collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown signs of mutation, but there is no evidence this has led to more severe disease, a top WHO official said on Friday. "I think it's quite widespread," Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, told Reuters on the sidelines of a briefing held by the U.N. journalists' association ACANU in Geneva.

The U.N. agency has so far collected 60,000 samples of the disease, she said. Scientists at Scripps Research this month found that by April the mutated virus accounted for some 65% of cases submitted from around the world to a major database.

The genetic mutation in the new coronavirus, designated D614G, significantly increases its ability to infect cells and may explain why outbreaks in northern Italy and New York were larger than ones seen earlier in the pandemic, they found in a study. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, said at Friday's briefing the mutated strain had been identified as early as February and had been circulating in Europe and the Americas.

"So far, there is no evidence it leads to more severe disease," she said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the partys state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gango...

Man commits suicide in Worli, Mumbai

A 30-year-old man ended his life by slitting his throat with a piece of glass in Worli area here, the police said. The incident took place on Thursday night.The victim was identified as Nilesh Parmar, resident of Tulshiwadi in central Mumba...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a thorough review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for ...

Combat COVID-19: Jyotiradtiya Scindia urges people to wear masks, wash hands

BJP MP Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Friday urged people to take necessary precautions such as wearing masks, and washing and sanitising hands in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. While addressing citizens of the state virtually on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020