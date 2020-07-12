Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make U.S. schools reopening guidelines mandatory -Pelosi

The federal health guidelines on how U.S. schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak - criticized by President Donald Trump as too tough - should be mandatory, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:01 IST
Make U.S. schools reopening guidelines mandatory -Pelosi
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Image Credit: ANI

The federal health guidelines on how U.S. schools can safely reopen amid the coronavirus outbreak - criticized by President Donald Trump as too tough - should be mandatory, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. The Democratic House of Representatives leader sharply criticized the Trump administration for advocating a return to school in the fall as coronavirus infections surge across the country, particularly in states that reopened their economies earliest during the pandemic.

"Going back to school presents the biggest risk for the spread of the coronavirus," Pelosi said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "If there are (Centers for Disease and Control Prevention) guidelines, they should be requirements." The federal government can make the health safety measures requirements, as state governors are doing, she said. Critics of the Trump administration's pandemic response have long called for a national strategy on mitigation efforts.

"They should be mandates," Pelosi said. Trump last week attacked the federal government's health protection agency, the CDC, for school reopening guidelines that he said were too tough, expensive, and impractical.

On Sunday, the Republican president's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, refused to encourage states and school districts to follow the CDC guidelines. DeVos also failed to put forth any other blueprint for safe schools reopening, saying there was no one-size-fits-all solution.

"We know that children get the virus at a far lower rate than any other part of the population. There is nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is dangerous to them," she told CNN. DeVos also downplayed the risk of children bringing the virus home to teachers, parents, grandparents or caregivers.

Her comments drew an immediate rebuke from Pelosi, who said the Trump administration's approach to school reopenings was dangerous. "What we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty," Pelosi said on CNN.

Facing a battered economy as he seeks re-election in November, Trump has pressured states to reopen shuttered businesses and schools. On Friday, he said the Treasury Department would re-examine schools' tax-exempt status and their federal funding if they did not resume in-person classes. But since many states relaxed coronavirus restrictions, the virus has found a new toehold. So far in July, 24 states have reported record increases in cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a Reuters tally.

"The president and his administration is messing with the health of our children," Pelosi said. "We all want our children to go back to school, parents do and children do. But they must go back safely." CDC recommendations for schools include testing for COVID-19, dividing students into small groups, serving packaged lunches in classrooms instead of cafeterias, and minimizing sharing of school supplies. It has advised that seats be spaced at least six feet apart and that sneeze guards and partitions be put in place when social distancing is not possible.

DeVos called the guidelines "common sense" measures designed to be helpful to schools as they consider how, not if, to reopen. "We know that schools across the country look very different and that there's not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach to everything," she told "Fox News Sunday."

A number of Republican governors have made clear they will go their own way on coronavirus measures, including whether to reopen schools. "We are not going to be rushed into this," Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the two sides have begun talking ahead of Wednesdays contract deadline. If Jones and the Chi...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

An NIA Court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody the alleged kingpin in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case and another key accused as Central agencies expanded their scope of investigation and held more suspects for thei...

With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the overall detections in the state to 17,632, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has gone up to...

Amravati adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, tally 914

The number of COVID-19 casesin Maharashtras Amravati district rose by 59 to 914 on Sundaywhile the death toll increased by two to 32, a health officialsaidThe number of active cases in the district now standsat 263 while 619 people have rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020