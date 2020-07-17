Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer recurrence

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer - the latest in a series of health issues - but indicated no intention to retire.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:23 IST
U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer recurrence
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer - the latest in a series of health issues - but indicated no intention to retire. In a statement released by the court, Ginsburg said that a periodic scan in February, followed by a biopsy, revealed lesions on her liver. She said she is tolerating the chemotherapy treatment well and that it is yielding positive results. She said she began her chemotherapy on May 19.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said. The health of Ginsburg, the court's senior liberal member, is closely watched because a Supreme Court vacancy could give Republican President Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint a third justice to the nine-member court and move it further to the right. The court currently has a 5-4 conservative majority including two justices appointed by Trump - Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

On Wednesday, Ginsburg was released from a hospital in Baltimore after treatment for a possible infection. She underwent a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital to clean a bile duct stent that was inserted last August. Ginsburg said recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this cancer recurrence. Ginsburg experienced a bout with lung cancer in 2018 and pancreatic cancer in 2019. She had previously been treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009 and colon cancer in 1999. In May, she underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallstone that had caused an infection.

In this latest cancer fight, Ginsburg said, immunotherapy proved unsuccessful, but with chemotherapy, her most recent scan on July 7 indicated "significant reduction of the liver lesions" and no new disease. "Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information," Ginsburg added.

Ginsburg said she has been able to keep up with her work at the court, including writing opinions in cases, throughout the treatment course. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine," she added. Ginsburg is the second-longest serving among the current nine justices behind Clarence Thomas, having been appointed to a lifetime post on the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman ever named to the court after Justice Sandra Day O'Connor was appointed 12 years earlier.

A trail-blazing lawyer who won gender equality cases at the Supreme Court in the 1970s, as a justice she has provided key votes in landmark rulings securing equal rights for women, expanding gay rights, and safeguarding abortion rights.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.The primary race was closely watched as a test of the strength of th...

U.S. travel industry seeks gov't assistance, new tax breaks to spur trips

The coronavirus-hit U.S. travel industry on Friday asked Congress for 10 billion in federal grants to promote safe practices, new liability protections, and tax credits for travelers and the industry.The U.S. Travel Association, which repre...

TTD senior priest suffering from COVID-19 to be shifted to Chennai

A COVID-19 infected senior priest Archaka of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala will be shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for better medication, a temple official said on Friday. Of ...

COVID-19 concerns: Ikea India temporarily closes outlet in Hyderabad

Eds Repeating after removing fourth para Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI Ikea India part of the Ingka Group will be temporarily closing its outlet here from Saturday to implement additional safety measures in view of current COVID-19 pandemic,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020