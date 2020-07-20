Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Authorities here have been unable to trace some of the clusters and state authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and public transport. Hong Kong tightens, China relaxes Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, with non-essential civil servants told to work from home from this week, as the global financial hub reported more than 100 daily cases, a record number. "The situation is very serious and there is no sign of it coming under control," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:58 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

EU leaders' "mission impossible" EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit Charles Michel urged them to make one last push on "mission impossible".

The leaders are at odds over how to carve up a vast recovery fund designed to help haul Europe out of its deepest recession since World War Two, and what strings to attach for countries it would benefit. A group of "frugal" wealthy north European states pushed during the summit for a smaller recovery fund and sought to limit how payouts are split between grants and repayable loans. For some, the summit was a critical moment for nearly 70 years of European integration, and failure to agree could both unnerve financial markets and fuel doubts about the bloc's future.

Tamping down Australia's outbreak Australia's Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said it would take "weeks" to slow the Melbourne outbreak to levels seen as recently as June when Victoria and the rest of Australia reported single or double-digit daily infections.

"We have learned over time that the time between introducing a measure and seeing its effect is at least two weeks and sometimes longer than that," Kelly told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio. An official inquiry into the outbreak began hearings on Monday. New South Wales state reported 20 new infections on Monday, the highest in three months. Authorities here have been unable to trace some of the clusters and state authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and public transport.

Hong Kong tightens, China relaxes Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, with non-essential civil servants told to work from home from this week, as the global financial hub reported more than 100 daily cases, a record number.

"The situation is very serious and there is no sign of it coming under control," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said. A requirement for restaurants to only provide takeaway after 6 pm was extended. Face masks will be mandatory in indoor public areas. Meanwhile, in Beijing, the emergency response level was lowered to Level II, after two weeks of no new cases. Conferences with no more than 500 participants will be allowed, while exhibitions, sports matches, and cinemas are also expected to reopen gradually, said Liu Bei, vice secretary of the Beijing Municipal government.

Six strains British scientists analyzing data from a widely-used COVID-19 symptom-tracking app have found there are six distinct types of the disease, each distinguished by a cluster of symptoms.

The King's College London team found that the six types also correlated with levels of severity of infection, and with the likelihood of a patient needing help with breathing - such as oxygen or ventilator treatment - if they are hospitalized. The study, released online on June 16 but not peer-reviewed by independent scientists, described the six COVID-19 types as:

1. 'Flu-like' with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever. 2. 'Flu-like' with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.

3. Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough. 4. Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.

5. Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain. 6. Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won by...

Alembic Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for diabetes management drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, used for the management of type-2 diabetes. The company has received ten...

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh leaves 3 dead, 6 missing

Cloudburst and heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pithoragarhs Munsyari region, leaving three people dead and six missing. The incident occurred in Madkhot areas Tanga village on Sunday night and so far two bodies have been rescued.Locals ha...

HC declines to entertain plea to demolish slum on govt land near Majlis Park metro station

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking demolition of a slum cluster, which has allegedly encroached upon a vacant government land behind the Majlis Park metro station in north-west Delhi. A bench of Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020