Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infections

Philippines reports two new coronavirus deaths, 1,951 infectionsReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:47 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported two more novel coronavirus deaths and 1,951 additional infections. In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased to 1,837, while confirmed cases had reached 70,764.
President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone not wearing a face mask or breaching social distancing guidelines amid a sharp rise in infections and deaths since a lockdown was eased in June.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Rodrigo Duterte
- COVID-19