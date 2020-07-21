Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $2million grant to help Bhutan's COVID-19 response

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will help alleviate the immediate financial, logistical, and other challenges that the government is facing.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:08 IST
ADB approves $2million grant to help Bhutan's COVID-19 response
ADB also approved a $20 million budget support loan for Bhutan to help the government implement its Economic Contingency Plan. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant for Bhutan from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to help finance the government's emergency response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ADB is fully committed to supporting Bhutan at this crucial time. This grant will enable the government to continue its containment measures, strengthen health care efforts, and extend social protection program during the crisis," said ADB's Unit Head for Project Administration M. Shahadat Russell. "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a serious public health issue. ADB will work closely with the government and other development partners to help ensure a coordinated and effective response."

The grant, which is financed by the Government of Japan, will help alleviate the immediate financial, logistical, and other challenges that the government is facing. In particular, the grant will be used for the procurement of test kits and reagents, personal protective equipment (PPEs), medical goods and supplies, and laboratory equipment. The grant will also be used to fund transport and supply chain logistical expenses.

The current grant supplements ADB's earlier $1.17 million emergency assistance for the procurement of medical supplies and PPEs. ADB also approved a $20 million budget support loan for Bhutan to help the government implement its Economic Contingency Plan. Furthermore, under the ongoing ADB Health Sector Development Program, $400,000 worth of medical supply packages are being procured to strengthen the country's capacity for COVID-19 response.

ADB's COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program is funded through the COVID-19 pandemic response option (CPRO) under ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility. CPRO was established as part of ADB's $20 billion expanded assistance for developing member countries' pandemic response, which was announced on 13 April. Visit ADB's website to learn more about our ongoing response.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Will observe Mangal Pandey's birth anniversary on Jan 30 from next year: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday said the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey will be observed on January 30 from next year while pitching for a correction in the date on popular website Wikipedia. The...

Amitabh Bachchan pens reflective blog on uncertainty amid COVID-19 treatment

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here, says his COVID-19 diagnosis has led him to look at every moment of life in all its glory. The 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son, actor Abhish...

Pompeo arrives in Downing Street for meeting with PM Johnson

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Downing Street on Tuesday for a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Welcome to Number 10, Johnson said to Pompeo as they sat in the Downing Street garden for an open air meeting. ...

FACTBOX-How 'green' is the EU's recovery deal?

European Union leaders clinched a deal on Tuesday for a huge stimulus package that the European Commission has said will make fighting climate change central to Europes economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Climate advocates said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020