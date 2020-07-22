Worrying coronavirus trends in southern Europe, Balkans - WHO's Ryan

Worrying coronavirus trends in southern Europe, Balkans - WHO's RyanReuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:40 IST
Worrying trends of coronavirus infection are emerging in southern Europe and in the Balkan region, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergency program, said on Wednesday.
"Obviously the Americas is clearly still the major hot spot, North, Central and South America, but we have disease beginning to accelerate in Africa," Ryan told the Newstalk radio station in his native Ireland.
"Also, even in Europe, while certainly in western Europe the disease has come under control, we still have some worrying trends in southern Europe and the Balkans so we're not out of the woods just yet in the European environment. It requires sustained vigilance."
