Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic hit to haj saddens would-be pilgrims

This year's haj will be a time of sadness for many Muslims around the world prevented from traveling to Saudi Arabia, but a decision to honor local health and security staff in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus has won praise.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:09 IST
Pandemic hit to haj saddens would-be pilgrims
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

This year's haj will be a time of sadness for many Muslims around the world prevented from traveling to Saudi Arabia, but a decision to honor local health and security staff in the front line of the fight against the coronavirus has won praise. For the first time in the modern era, amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, Muslims from abroad will be unable to attend the pilgrimage.

This year's event has been limited to about 1,000 pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia, 70% of whom will be foreign residents of the kingdom. The remaining 30% will be drawn from Saudi healthcare workers and security personnel who have recovered from the coronavirus, as a gesture of thanks for their sacrifice.

"Haj this year is for the heroes who saved the country and saved our people, they deserve it ... I personally would have loved to go but there are priorities," said Saudi citizen Nour al Ghamdi. Those chosen will receive supplies including special ihram garments, toiletries, and a prayer rug in a suitcase from the Saudi haj ministry, as well as pre-arranged meals. They will be required to maintain social distancing.

Like many Muslims around the world, Egyptian Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud, 55, laments the restriction to domestic pilgrims. "As you can see, I had everything prepared. Here is my Quran, my ihram clothing, my garment," he said, opening his packed suitcase.

"The time that one can spend there could be a time for us to pray that God rids the world of this pandemic," he said from his Cairo home. Some 2.5 million Muslims typically visit the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long pilgrimage, due to start on July 28. A once-in-a-lifetime duty for able-bodied Muslims who can afford the cost, it is usually extremely crowded.

Dhera Arizona, 31, had been saving up for seven years to travel to Mecca from Indonesia this year. "We are disappointed and sad," she said, but "we understand that in this kind of pandemic situation, it is impossible to hold the worship service".

Official figures show that the haj and the year-round Umrah pilgrimage earn the kingdom about $12 billion a year. Minimizing the event will hurt government finances, already hit by falling oil prices and the pandemic.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi pirate arrested near Kolkata

A Bangladeshi pirate was arrested in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. Ashraf Sardar, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on Tuesday by officers of the Sonarpur police station near Kolkata, following a tip-...

Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 -WHO's Ryan

Researchers are making good progress in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization WHO expert said on Wednesday. WHO is wor...

As federal deployment looms, Chicago mayor calls for end of violence

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday called on witnesses to come forward with information about an overnight gunfight at a funeral, a day after she said she would welcome help from the FBI and other federal agencies, but not a Portland...

First cargo express to start from South Central Railway

The first Cargo Express of Indian Railways will run between here and New Delhi from August 5 and also carry non-bulk commodities, providing low- tariff and quicker transport mode for agriculture producers and traders among others, the South...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020