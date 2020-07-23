MP minister tests coronavirus positive
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:44 IST
In a video message, Bhadoriya said he did not experience any symptoms of the viral infection
"I just had a sore throat. I went for the test. My report came at 12.30 am. I rushed to the hospital and got admitted," he said and asked those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
