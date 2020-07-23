MP minister tests coronavirus positive

Madhya Pradesh Co-operativesMinister Arvind Singh Bhadoriya on Thursday said he tested positive for coronavirus

In a video message, Bhadoriya said he did not experience any symptoms of the viral infection

"I just had a sore throat. I went for the test. My report came at 12.30 am. I rushed to the hospital and got admitted," he said and asked those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.