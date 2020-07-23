WHO chief says questioning of his independence 'unacceptable'
The World Health Organization chief said on Thursday that comments questioning his independence would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavirus. He said politicisation was a great risk in fighting a pandemic.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:26 IST
The World Health Organization chief said on Thursday that comments questioning his independence would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavirus. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has come under criticism, especially from U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have accused him of being pro-China.
"The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter," he said at a virtual Geneva briefing when asked about Pompeo's comments questioning his independence. He said politicisation was a great risk in fighting a pandemic.
