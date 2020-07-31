Nigeria evacuates 158 migrants from Niger who were stuck due to COVID-19

Nigeria has evacuated 158 migrants from Niamey, Niger Republic who were stuck in the country due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, according to a news report by Today.

According to a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on July 30, the evacuees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10 p.m via Air Peace on Wednesday.

The commission said the European Union in Nigerian and the International Organization for Migration Nigeria (working with the Nigerian mission) paid for the flight and other logistics.

In a reaction on Twitter, The Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa welcomed the stranded passengers.

She said, "We welcome home another set of stranded passengers. Gratitude to IOM Nigeria, EU in Nigeria for the flight and logistics, and great coordination by the Nigerian mission in Niger. All now on compulsory self-isolation."