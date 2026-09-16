Asian Games 2023: Stars Set to Shine in Aichi

The Asian Games kick off on Saturday in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, drawing attention to athletes ready to leave their mark on the continental stage.

Swimming standout Pan Zhanle, at just 22, is already a world record holder with a decorated history, including multiple medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Notable figures such as javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi and badminton prodigy An Se-young are primed for gold alongside stalwarts from India's cricket team, all poised to captivate audiences through October 4.