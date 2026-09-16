Asian Games 2023: Stars Set to Shine in Aichi

The Asian Games in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, feature top athletes including swimming world record holder Pan Zhanle, javelin Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi, badminton world champion An Se-young, and India's notable cricket teams. Other stars like Carlos Yulo and Alexandra Eala are also anticipated to excel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:35 IST
Asian Games 2023: Stars Set to Shine in Aichi

The Asian Games kick off on Saturday in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, drawing attention to athletes ready to leave their mark on the continental stage.

Swimming standout Pan Zhanle, at just 22, is already a world record holder with a decorated history, including multiple medals from the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Notable figures such as javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi and badminton prodigy An Se-young are primed for gold alongside stalwarts from India's cricket team, all poised to captivate audiences through October 4.

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