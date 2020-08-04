Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's COVID cases back over 1,000 for first time in 3 weeks

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:06 IST
Turkey's COVID cases back over 1,000 for first time in 3 weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's new coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time in three weeks on Tuesday according to an official tally, breaching what the government has called a critical threshold to possibly reconsider rules.

The 1,083 new COVID-19 cases reflects a "severe" rise in recent days that raises concerns as Turkey wrapped up a four-day holiday weekend that occurred while many Turks were taking domestic vacations, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The virus has killed 5,765 and infected 234,934 in total in the country, which mostly lifted its partial lockdown on June 1. New cases had hovered just below 1,000 since July 13.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly-appointed Punjab water regulation body chairman takes oath of office

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly-appointed Water Regulation and Development Authority chairman Karan Avtar SinghHe was removed from the post of chief secretary in June after a showdown wi...

Bhoomi pujan at Ayodhya: Stage set for showdown between TMC govt and saffron outfits in Bengal

Politically volatile West Bengal is likely to witness a showdown on Wednesday, when VHP and other saffron outfits will perform religious rituals in temples and elsewhere to mark the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid comple...

Soccer-Rangers sign Swiss striker Itten on four-year deal

Rangers have signed Switzerland striker Cedric Itten from St Gallen on a four-year deal, the Scottish club said on Tuesday. Itten, who rose through the ranks of his hometown club FC Basel, scored 19 goals in 34 games this season in the Swis...

Mask best defence, jack up fine for not wearing one: Guj HC

The Gujarat High Court has directed the state government to increase the fine for not wearing a mask in public places to a minimum of Rs 1,000. In its order in a public interest litigation PIL about the state governments handling of the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020