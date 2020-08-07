NW Premier instructs to submit reports relating to all procurement

North West Premier, Prof Job Mokgoro, has instructed all the provincial government departments and Public Entities to submit reports relating to all procurement done in relation to COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as medical supplies, by today.

Premier Mokgoro took the decision in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement on Government's efforts to root out and deal with alleged corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 PPEs and medical supplies.

Mokgoro has further committed the North West Provincial Government to fully co-operate with the Inter-Ministerial Committee appointed by the President to deal with the alleged corruption of PPE sourced for the purpose of containing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon receiving all the reports, the Premier will also submit a consolidated Provincial Report on COVID-19 procurement to the Committee before end of business today.

The Premier has also called on the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) to investigate all the procurement of COVID-19 PPEs and medical supplies in the province so that all those who will be found responsible for corrupt activities can be brought to book.

Mokgoro has also taken note of concerns of Chairs of the Committees in the North West Provincial Legislature which includes non-compliance with constitutional legislative prescripts and policy direction and lack of either action or responses to matters resolved as House Resolutions and questions from the Legislature Committees by Members of the Executive Council.

Some of those concerns include allegations of corruption and prolonged processing of criminal cases opened with law enforcement agencies for the past two years in the province.

Mokgoro wishes to assure the people of the North West of the remaining unshakeable commitment to serve them honestly and effectively to redress any other corruption that might be found to have taken place during the procurement of COVID-19 PPE and medical supplies.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)