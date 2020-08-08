Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

* The U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban. ASIA-PACIFIC * Russia has offered to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge. * India's total number of cases has climbed above 2 million.

08-08-2020
More than 160,000 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, nearly a quarter of the global total, according to a Reuters tally on Friday, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen in coming weeks.

EUROPE * The number of new infections in France rose by 2,288, a new post-lockdown high, the health ministry said.

* Norway urged its citizens to avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few cases. * Switzerland signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the vaccine under development.

AMERICAS * Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned them down as more talks ended without a deal.

* Mexico's energy secretary, Rocio Nahle, said she was quarantining for two weeks because she had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. * The U.S. State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Russia has offered to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge.

* India's total number of cases has climbed above 2 million. * Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as it races to contain a resurgence of the virus.

* Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine from early next year. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Uganda has recorded a 10% increase in the number of people in jail since March, a prison official told Reuters, with thousands jailed for alleged violations of coronavirus lockdown rules. * Africa's confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An approved coronavirus vaccine could end up being effective only 50-60% of the time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said.

* Pfizer Inc signed a multiyear agreement to make COVID-19 treatment remdesivir for developer Gilead Sciences Inc . * The United States will need to have independent experts review COVID-19 vaccine candidates before approval, the country's top drug regulator said.

* Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc's vaccine candidate in Japan every year. * India's Serum Institute will get $150 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in July, underscoring an urgent need for additional government aid.

* Extending Britain's furlough scheme would leave some workers trapped in false hope that they could return to their jobs after the pandemic, finance minister said.

