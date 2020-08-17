Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Pandemic spreads in India India's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Monday and the total number of recorded cases neared 2.65 million as the outbreak spread further into smaller towns and rural areas, government data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:01 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Concern over U.S. autumn resurgence

The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. public health officials and authorities are concerned about a possible resurgence in cases in the autumn at the start of the flu season, which will likely exacerbate efforts to treat the coronavirus.

The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels. Cases are falling in most states except for Hawaii, South Dakota and Illinois. Pandemic spreads in India

India's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 50,000 on Monday and the total number of recorded cases neared 2.65 million as the outbreak spread further into smaller towns and rural areas, government data showed. The world's second-most populous country recorded 57,981 new infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 2,647,663, while an additional 941 deaths raised the overall death toll to 50,921.

India is only the third country, behind the United States and Brazil, to record more than 2 million infections. Experts have said India's testing rates are far too low. South Korea battles worst outbreak in months

South Korea warned of a looming coronavirus crisis as new outbreaks flared, including one linked to a church where more than 300 members of the congregation have been infected but hundreds more are reluctant to get tested. The outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul is the country's biggest in nearly six months and led to a tightening of social distancing rules on Sunday.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 197 new cases as of midnight on Saturday, most in the Seoul metropolitan area, marking the fourth day of a three-digit tally. "We're seeing the current situation as an initial stage of a large-scale transmission," KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing. New Zealand postpones election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the general election by a month to Oct. 17, bowing to pressure after some parties complained they could not campaign with nearly a third of New Zealand's 5 million people under lockdown in Auckland. Ardern's opponents accuse her of using the pandemic to shore up support as she appears on television nearly every day to reassure New Zealanders, while other party leaders struggle to get attention. Her rivals are hoping Ardern loses some of her appeal once economic hardships caused by the lockdown begin to bite.

"Shocking" rise in Lebanon Lebanon must shut down for two weeks after a surge in infections, the caretaker health minister said on Monday, as the country reels from the massive Beirut port blast.

"We are all facing a real challenge and the numbers that were recorded in the last period are shocking," Hamad Hassan said. "The matter requires decisive measures." Intensive care beds at state and private hospitals were now full, he added. Lebanon on Sunday registered a record 439 new infections and six more deaths from the virus in 24 hours.

The country, already deep in financial crisis, was struggling with a COVID-19 spike before the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 178 people, wrecked swathes of the capital and pushed the government to resign. (Compiled by Linda Noakes and Karishma Singh; Editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Rain washes out morning session in second test

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw. Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bow...

India's GDP to contract 16.5 pc in Q1 as pandemic spreads: SBI report

Indias GDP is expected to contract by 16.5 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal as the current Covid-19 pandemic is spreading at a much faster rate after the opening up of the economy, State Bank of Indias research report Ecow...

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2020 to be announced by VP

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements ARIIA 2020 will be announced by the Vice-President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu on 18th day of August 2020 in the esteemed presence of Union Minister for HRD, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal...

Cyprus: EU 'appeasement' of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere

Cyprus on Monday criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to a policy of appeasement in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020