Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections in over a month, a day after the health minister warned cases may rise. Health minister AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an "alarming" increase over the previous two weeks.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:18 IST
UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of COVID-19 infections in over a month, a day after the health minister warned cases may rise. The Gulf Arab state saw 435 infections and one death in the past 24 hours, the government's communications office tweeted, up from 401 cases on July 12 but short of 473 on July 10.

The daily infection rate has fallen from a peak of over 900 in late May but the country has seen periodic spikes since, despite a generally falling trend. Health minister AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais on Tuesday warned the number of cases could rise after an "alarming" increase over the previous two weeks. There were 365 new cases and two deaths reported on Tuesday.

The regional business and tourism hub in late June removed a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March and commercial businesses and public venues have gradually reopened. The UAE has recorded 65,341 infections and 367 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths have taken place.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia has the highest count among the six Gulf Arab states with 301,323 infections and 3,470 deaths.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One death, 91 fresh cases in Chandigarh; total count 2,396

One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 91 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,396 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, 31 people have died from the infection in the union territory, accor...

FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national teamgeneva

FIFA is helping soccer players switch eligibility and represent a second national team with a planned rule change announced Wednesday. The proposal gives hope to players who are eligible for multiple countries but fell out of favor at their...

Bangladesh ready to trial Indian COVID-19 vaccines

Bangladesh is ready to hold trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines developed by India and will receive early supplies of any successful candidate, officials said on Wednesday, as a Chinese firm continued to await assent for its trial request...

Seven booked by ACB in J-K for illegal land mutations

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday booked seven people, including three former government officials, in a case related to illegal mutation of land title in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020