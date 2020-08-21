Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea urges more testing, quarantines as coronavirus cases hit 5-1/2 month high

If the new numbers do not decrease over the weekend, however, the government could impose its strictest rules, including closing schools, Jeong said. For the third week in a row, thousands of South Korea doctors staged a strike on Friday to protest government plans to train new doctors.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:24 IST
S.Korea urges more testing, quarantines as coronavirus cases hit 5-1/2 month high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean health authorities warned on Friday that a cluster of coronavirus infections in the capital Seoul was threatening to spread after thousands of people attended a rally by conservative political groups last week. While many of the current spike in cases have been among members of a church, some of whom attended the rally, officials say more people need to come forward and be tested to head off an uncontrollable outbreak.

Amid government complaints that some churches had not been cooperating with health officials, President Moon Jae-in called on Friday for penalties for anyone obstructing anti-virus measures. Moon's office said it would be implementing an emergency response system, including high-level meetings every morning and 24-hour work schedules until the crisis has passed.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), reported 324 new cases as of midnight Thursday, the highest daily count since March 8. That took the country's total to 16,670 cases, with 309 deaths. While most of the new cases are centred in Seoul and the surrounding areas, new cases have also been reported in 16 provinces and metropolitan areas, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.

"We are very worried about a possible nation-wide outbreak, she said. The government is trying gather the names of everyone who attended last week's rally, as well as the names of the drivers who drove attendees from the provinces, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a separate briefing.

To that end, health investigators and police had obtained the cellphone location data of at least 12,000 people who had been in the area, and were seeking to convince the Sarang Jeil Church to hand over a full list of its members, Kim said. Some church members, who are vocal critics of the Moon administration, have accused the government of conducting a politically motivated witch hunt.

In Seoul and some surrounding cities, the government has reimposed social distancing rules, including restricting large gatherings, banning in-person church meetings while closing nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes. If the new numbers do not decrease over the weekend, however, the government could impose its strictest rules, including closing schools, Jeong said.

For the third week in a row, thousands of South Korea doctors staged a strike on Friday to protest government plans to train new doctors. The government plans to increase the number of medical students by 4,000 over the next 10 years, which it says is necessary to be better prepared for public health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Korean Medical Association (KMA), which helped organise the protests, says the country already has more than enough physicians.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand to allow long-stay tourists in island of Phuket from October

Thailand will allow foreign tourists to visit for longer stays from October, a senior official said on Friday, as the government tries to revive a key economic sector that has been devasted by the coronavirus pandemic.Tourists will have to ...

Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology DST, researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. The Birla ...

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 74.23 75.73 74.17 75.89 EURINR 87.59 90.51 87.52 90...

Nokia C3 may soon come to India: Price and Specs

HIGHLIGHT5.99-inch HD display3,040mAh batteryOcta-core processorRear Fingerprint sensor Nokia C3, the budget-friendly smartphone which was recently unveiled in China may soon make its entry in India too. This is according to a marketing pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020