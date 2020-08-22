Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say

We believe contact tracing is a key measure that will instill confidence for the traveling public that airlines and the federal government are prioritizing their health and safety." The CDC did not respond to a request for comment. The debate over how and what data should be collected from passengers to quickly identify and contact people exposed to the coronavirus has dragged on for months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 02:07 IST
U.S. international airline passenger contact tracing plan stalls, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration's efforts to require airlines to collect contact tracing information from U.S.-bound international passengers has stalled, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday, adding such a mandate is unlikely this year.

Major airlines and administration officials have held talks for months over a long-standing effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to mandate the collection and reporting of tracing information from passengers arriving to the United States from foreign destinations. In June, Reuters reported the White House had tasked an interagency working group with adopting an interim solution that could be in place by Sept. 1 as the issue gained urgency with the coronavirus outbreak.

After a White House meeting this week, airline and U.S. officials, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said no plan is likely to be adopted and in effect before the end of 2020. Some government officials have raised privacy concerns about moving forward with any contact tracing requirements. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Friday "the White House continues to work with the airlines on the best solution to protect the health and safety of the public not only during this ongoing pandemic but for future ones as well."

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and others, said Friday the group continues "to work collaboratively with the federal government to implement contact tracing. We believe contact tracing is a key measure that will instill confidence for the traveling public that airlines and the federal government are prioritizing their health and safety." The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.

The debate over how and what data should be collected from passengers to quickly identify and contact people exposed to the coronavirus has dragged on for months. In February, the CDC issued an interim final rule to require airlines to collect five contact data elements from international passengers, including phone numbers, and electronically submit them to Customs and Border Protection to facilitate contact tracing.

That has not been enforced. Airlines protested, arguing they could not provide such information, especially from passengers booking tickets through third-party websites. Airlines backed setting up a website and mobile application for passengers to send contact information directly to the CDC.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil prosecutors accuse two in alleged Petrobras-Maersk corruption scheme

Brazilian prosecutors pressed charges on Friday against two people for an alleged scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit A.P. Moller-Maersk, the worlds largest shipping company. The case stems from an inv...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Traissic encounter; Scientists peer inside ancient Egyptian cat and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Interpol red notices issued for ex-paramilitary boss, Colombia says

Three Interpol red notices have been issued for former paramilitary boss Salvatore Mancuso, the Colombian government said on Friday. Mancuso is in custody in the United States, where he was convicted of drug trafficking following his extrad...

Some VOA journalists forced to leave US soon as visas expire

More than a dozen journalists with the US governments premier international broadcaster may soon be forced to leave the United States as their visas expire with no action from the agencys new leadership. Some 16 Voice of America journalists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020