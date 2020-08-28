Left Menu
Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough

But the two sides soon appeared to be as far apart as ever. "This conversation made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods," Pelosi said in a statement following her conversation with Meadows.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 01:56 IST
Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

A telephone call on coronavirus economic relief between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an adviser to President Donald Trump ended on Thursday with no breakthrough, and Pelosi said talks would not resume until the Trump administration agreed to $2.2 trillion in aid. Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke by phone for about 25 minutes, the first chance in weeks to resume stalled COVID-19 aid negotiations.

"We're willing to come down - meet them in the middle - that would be $2.2 trillion, and when they're ready to do that we'll be ready to discuss and negotiate the particulars," the top Democrat in Congress told reporters.

"But we can't go any less because we have to meet the needs of the American people we will not short change them we will not nickel and dime them." Meadows and Pelosi are two of the four negotiators who were involved in talks on legislation to help Americans and businesses suffering from a coronavirus pandemic that has now killed nearly 180,000 people. The others are Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The talks broke down on Aug. 7, with the sides far apart on major issues including the size of unemployment benefits for tens of millions of people made jobless by the pandemic, aid for state and local governments and funding for schools and food support programs. The Democratic-controlled House in May passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill but Pelosi offered to reduce that sum by $1 trillion. The White House, which had proposed $1 trillion in aid, rejected the offer. Democrats have since demanded repeatedly that the White House agree to "meet in the middle".

The Pelosi-Meadows phone call came hours before Trump was due to accept his party's nomination Thursday evening. Some Democrats have said they did not expect the White House to resume negotiations in earnest until after this week's Republican National Convention. On Wednesday, Meadows said in an interview with Politico that he was not optimistic negotiations would resume soon.

U.S. airlines have warned that massive layoffs will be coming without further aid during the pandemic. They are hoping a fresh stimulus bill will extend for six months $25 billion in payroll aid that expires on Sept. 30 under legislation approved earlier this year. The head of the union representing American Airlines' pilots, who are facing 1,600 furloughs, sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday urging action to extend the package and prevent tens of thousands of layoffs on Oct 1.

