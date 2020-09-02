Pelosi says 'serious differences' between Democrats, White House on coronavirus aid

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday that "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House over coronavirus relief legislation.

"Sadly, this phone call made clear that Democrats and the White House continue to have serious differences understanding the gravity of the situation that America's working families are facing," Pelosi said in a statement. No negotiations on another round of coronavirus aid have taken place since early August, when talks collapsed as congressional Democrats and the Republican Trump administration could not bridge a gap of more than $1 trillion between their proposed relief packages for small businesses, state and local governments, school districts and healthcare providers.

"In our conversation, I reiterated the hope that Republicans will come to the table and work with Democrats to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people," Pelosi said. In mid-May, House Democrats approved a fifth coronavirus-response bill this year totaling more than $3 trillion. Months later, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell responded with a $1 trillion bill that the Senate has not voted upon.

Mnuchin said on Monday he hoped McConnell would unveil a new bill next week. Some Republicans oppose new aid out of concern over a massive and growing budget deficit predicted to approach $4 trillion this year. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday that Trump was willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, up from an initial proposal of $1 trillion.

Pelosi had reduced Democrats' initial $3 trillion demand to $2.2 trillion but was insisting on the need for new funds for state and local governments, schools and coronavirus testing and tracing of infections.