Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK tackles higher maternal mortality rates for Black mothers

It said Black British mothers were five times more likely than white mothers to die in pregnancy or within the first six weeks after childbirth. "It’s completely unacceptable for women to experience greater risk of poor outcomes during their pregnancy, or after giving birth because of the colour of their skin," said minister Nadine Dorries, whose portfolio includes patient safety.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:42 IST
UK tackles higher maternal mortality rates for Black mothers

The British government committed on Wednesday to tackling disparities in maternal mortality rates, saying it was "completely unacceptable" that pregnancy and birth were riskier for women from ethnic minorities than for white women. Maternal deaths in Britain occur in fewer than 1 in 10,000 pregnancies, official data shows. From 2015 to 2017, 209 mothers died from pregnancy-related causes, out of more than 2.2 million women who gave birth in the United Kingdom.

While overall maternal mortality rates had fallen over the past decade, the government said, evidence pointed to a widening gap between women from different ethnic backgrounds. It said Black British mothers were five times more likely than white mothers to die in pregnancy or within the first six weeks after childbirth.

"It’s completely unacceptable for women to experience greater risk of poor outcomes during their pregnancy, or after giving birth because of the colour of their skin," said minister Nadine Dorries, whose portfolio includes patient safety. The risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes was also three times higher for mothers of mixed ethnicity than for white mothers, and twice as high for women of Asian ethnicity.

Women from all ethnic minorities were also at greater risk than their white counterparts of their pregnancies resulting in a pre-term birth, stillbirth, neonatal death or a baby born with low birth weight. Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch was meeting academics, public health experts and regional health service managers on Wednesday to discuss what more could be done to reduce the disparities.

The government said it had already taken steps such as changing procedures to ensure greater continuity of care from a midwife for women from ethnic minorities during pregnancy, birth and the period after birth. The issue of health disparities between different ethnic groups in Britain has come to the fore due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black and Asian people in England are up to 50% more likely to die after becoming infected with the virus, according to an official study.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-Finns Jokerit to open KHL campaign in Belarus despite political unrest

Finnish club Jokerit will travel to Dynamo Minsk on Thursday to open their Kontinental Hockey League campaign despite continued protests in Belarus over the results of Augusts presidential election, the team said.President Alexander Lukashe...

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Samsung has unveiled the 2020 line-up of intelligent and connected products including mobile, wearables, TVs and home appliances at the Life Unstoppable virtual press conference.This years innovative products include the Odyssey G5 monitor,...

Thailand's king reconciles with ousted consort

Thailands king has reconciled with his royal consort, whom he stripped of her titles last year after accusing her of seeking to undermine his official wife, the countrys queen. The restoration of Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi to the good grac...

Priyanka slams UP govt over alleged 'persecution' of Dalits

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that incidents of persecution and killing of Dalits were taking place in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded that the Yogi Adityanath government should stop ignoring them and take action. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020