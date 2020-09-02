Health News Roundup: What you need to know about the coronavirus right now; UAE reports over 700 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: White House slams "corrupt" WHO Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, while in the United States moves were afoot to support school reopenings even as the proposed coronavirus relief legislation remained in a limbo.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS German minister rules out new nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday. After initially keeping infections and deaths relatively low compared to its European neighbors, the number of new cases in Germany has accelerated in recent weeks, raising fears of a second wave.

UAE reports over 700 new coronavirus cases, highest since late May

The United Arab Emirates recorded over 700 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest daily increase in more than three months. There has been a spike in new cases in recent weeks in the Gulf Arab state that had seen a generally falling trend since daily infections peaked in May.

COVID-19 antibodies present in patients four months after recovery: study

Antibody levels against the novel coronavirus rose and then held steady for up to four months in more than 90% of recovered COVID-19 patients in Iceland, according to a study published on Tuesday. In previous studies, antibody levels dropped sharply within a few months after COVID-19, raising questions about the duration of immunity that infection may provide.

In change of tack, EU leaves door open to COVID vaccines purchase through WHO

European Union states could buy potential COVID-19 vaccines through a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, the EU Commission said in what appears to be a change in position. The move could allow EU governments to secure vaccines from companies that are not negotiating with Brussels, such as U.S. firms Merck, Inovio and Novavax. They are all in talks with the WHO scheme, dubbed COVAX, but have so far not been reported to be involved in negotiations with the EU Commission.

Older South Koreans drive surge in critical coronavirus cases

More than 40% of South Korea's new coronavirus victims are older than 60, fuelling a surge in the numbers of those severely or critically ill, health authorities said on Wednesday. South Korea is battling a second wave of infection, centred on Seoul, the capital, and its surroundings, which are home to 25 million people.

Trump administration sending rapid COVID tests to states, CDC bars evictions

The Trump administration will send most of its newly purchased 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. states for schools and critical services, a White House official said on Tuesday, as New York City pushed back reopening classrooms in a deal with union leaders. The moves came as The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a sweeping order temporarily halting landlords across the nation from evicting millions of tenants in what it said was an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Hong Kong eases some COVID-19 restrictions, but cancels China national day fireworks

Hong Kong said on Wednesday it would relax some coronavirus restrictions but would cancel the annual firework display to mark China's national day on Oct. 1 for a second year in a row. Pro-democracy protests made the 2019 celebrations difficult, though they have become fewer and smaller this year due mainly to limits on group gatherings and the imposition of a national security law that punishes actions China views as subversive, secessionist, terrorist or colluding with foreign forces.

India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens

India's novel coronavirus infections rose to almost 3.8 million on Wednesday, as states continued to relax rules on movement despite the surge in cases. The country reported 78,357 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to federal health data, taking total infections to 3,769,523. Some 66,333 people have died.