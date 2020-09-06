MP: Record 1,694 COVID-19 cases take tally to 73,574; 29 die

Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,694 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 73,574, health officials said. With 29 patients succumbing to the infection since Saturday evening, the overall toll rose to 1,572, they said. While four patients died in Gwalior, three fatalities each occurred in Indore and Jabalpur.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 21:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,694 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections in the state to 73,574, health officials said. With 29 patients succumbing to the infection since Saturday evening, the overall toll rose to 1,572, they said.

While four patients died in Gwalior, three fatalities each occurred in Indore and Jabalpur. Two persons died each in Bhopal and Betul. One person succumbed each in Neemuch, Barwani, Ratlam, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Jhabua, Chhatarpur, Satna, Narsinghpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Tikamgarh and Mandla, officials said.

A total of 1,238 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 55,887, they said. At 276, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day.

With this, the total count of cases in Indore mounted to 14,591 with 418 deaths so far. With addition of 197 cases, Bhopal's tally mounted to 11,634, while the total death toll reached 306.

Gwalior's case count went up by 134 to 6,348 and that of Jabalpur by 196 to 4,934. At 4,034, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,667 such cases.

There are 5,937 active containment zones in the state at present. Madhya Pradesh added 9,609 new cases while 178 people died since the beginning of this month, officials said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 73,574, new cases 1,694, death toll 1,572, recovered people 55,887, active cases 16,115, total number of tested people 15,19,014.

