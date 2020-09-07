Yogi inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here. The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Adityanath told reporters that there was "no dearth of beds for coronavirus patients" and said that the state government was determined to defeat the virus.

The chief minister also inaugurated a bio-safety 'level -3' lab (BSL -3), 100 beds PG hostel and a guest house on the occasion. He inspected the help desk, the isolation ward and the ICU at the new COVID hospital and held meetings with MP Ravi Kishan, mayor Sitaram Jaiswal and the medical college principal Ganesh Kumar. "The new hospital has the facility of 50 high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machines and 65 ventilators. HFNC machines have given good results all over the world and we'll provide more HFNC machines as per requirement," he said.

"We are all set to defeat novel coronavirus as we defeated encephalitis which was taking a huge number of lives for the last 40 years and we are successful in controlling 95 per deaths by encephalitis," the chief minister said.