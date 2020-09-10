Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining at one-quarter capacity this month

New York City has been the only region in the state where indoor dining was not allowed during the third phase of its reopening plan, as health officials worried that people eating inside without masks could spread the novel coronavirus. Cuomo said the decision was made following compliance and rule enforcement improvements.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 10-09-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:06 IST
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining at one-quarter capacity this month
Representative Image Image Credit: Pikist

New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity at the end of the month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday, relaxing one of last big COVID-19 limitations in the nation's most populous city. New York City has been the only region in the state where indoor dining was not allowed during the third phase of its reopening plan, as health officials worried that people eating inside without masks could spread the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo said the decision was made following compliance and rule enforcement improvements. He said the city's coronavirus positivity rate, the proportion of daily tests with positive results, holding steady below 1% was another important factor. The city banned indoor dining in mid-March as the pandemic worsened. Hammered by the loss in business, restaurants looked to takeout and delivery orders to keep them afloat.

In June, outdoor dining was approved, and restaurants got creative by putting tables on sidewalks, rooftops and even boats, festooning them with lights, umbrellas and festive decor. A plan to reopen indoor dining in July was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. Restaurateurs expressed relief at Wednesday's news. "I was kind of worried it was not going to happen," said Giovanni Gelfini, the owner of Santa Panza, a restaurant in Brooklyn. "Twenty-five percent is not that much but it's something where you can do some math and know, more or less, how many customers you can have every day."

At a news conference, Cuomo acknowledged the risk of future outbreaks but also stressed the economic pain the restrictions have caused. He said capacity could be lifted to 50% by Nov. 1. "A restaurant is not just the restaurant owner....There is a whole industry around restaurants," Cuomo said.

The state will expand its task force charged with enforcing restaurant compliance, and New York City will provide 400 additional inspectors to support that effort, he said. Restaurants will have to check the temperature of customers at the door and obtain contact information for contact tracing should there be an outbreak.

Cuomo said the state would also establish a system encouraging customers to report restaurants not in compliance. "This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mandela's lawyer, anti-apartheid activist George Bizos dies

Anti-apartheid crusader and Nelson Mandelas personal lawyer George Bizos has died at 92, his family said Wednesday. He died of natural causes at home, the family said.Bizos, who came to South Africa as a 13-year-old fleeing the Nazi occupat...

Trump rallies in Nevada canceled over crowd-size restrictions

President Donald Trumps plan to hold campaign rallies this weekend at two Nevada airports was scrapped on Wednesday after local authorities said the events would violate the states coronavirus-related ban on gatherings of more than 50 peopl...

Tennis-Pironkova holds head high after inspiring U.S. Open run

Tsvetana Pironkovas inspiring U.S. Open run after three long years away from the game came to a close on Wednesday and the Bulgarian walked away from the Grand Slam with no regrets having surprised even herself. Pironkova, who during her br...

U.S. says revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals over military links

The United States has revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals as of Sept. 8, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, as part of the Trump administrations push to block entry of students and researchers from China belie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020