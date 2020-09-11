Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos, locals oppose plans

But the Greek government has been forced to tread warily due to growing anger among residents of an island whose location a few miles (km) off the Turkish coast has kept them on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis for years. "Moria is a monstrosity," Dimitris Koursoubas, a senior official responsible for migration in the northern Aegean islands, told Reuters, saying the fire which destroyed the camp presented a "tragic opportunity" to find a new solution.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:50 IST
Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos, locals oppose plans

Greece began setting up tents on Friday for thousands of increasingly desperate migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greece's biggest refugee camp on Wednesday.

With more than 12,000 former occupants of the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp now camping out in fields and along roadsides without food or water and threatened by a possible spread of coronavirus infections, the need for a solution has become increasingly urgent. But the Greek government has been forced to tread warily due to growing anger among residents of an island whose location a few miles (km) off the Turkish coast has kept them on the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis for years.

"Moria is a monstrosity," Dimitris Koursoubas, a senior official responsible for migration in the northern Aegean islands, told Reuters, saying the fire which destroyed the camp presented a "tragic opportunity" to find a new solution. "We want all the migrants out, for national reasons. Moria is over," he said.

The migrants themselves, most from Syria or Afghanistan, have been desperate to get off the island and a group of several hundred gathered a few miles outside the main port of Mytilene, near a supermarket where helicopters landed tents and supplies. Shouting "Freedom!" and "No police!" and waving handmade signs reading "No new camp", they faced off against police who blocked them going down the road into the town.

Greek officials say they believe the fire in the Moria centre was deliberately lit by migrants reacting to quarantine measures after COVID-19 was detected in the camp last week. But the emergency has once again highlighted Europe's patchy response to a multi-year crisis that has seen more than a million migrants reach its shores, often on board flimsy vessels and fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.

"SLEEPING AMONG THE GRAVES" "The clock has run out on how long Europe can be without a migration policy. Now is the time to change this," Margaritis Schinas, the European commissioner responsible for migration and asylum policy, said at a press conference in Brussels.

Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Italy where most migrant boats arrive, have long demanded that other EU states take in more asylum seekers but Hungary and Poland, among others, have refused to share the burden. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, speaking alongide Schinas, said France and Germany had agreed to take in most of around 400 minors who have been moved from Lesbos to the Greek mainland.

But there has been no wider agreement on resettlement and Greek authorities have refused any mass transfers off Lesbos. "Life meets death here," said Eftychia Sougioultzi, a 64 year-old local woman, visiting a cemetery where her daughter is buried. "Yesterday I saw children sobbing, sleeping among the graves."

For the migrants themselves, the outlook is bleak. "Moria finished," said Zohra, a 25-year-old Afghan woman. "We are two days on the road, no water, no food, very cold at night."

The World Health Organisation said it was sending two emergency medical teams. Officials also said 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests had been brought to the island to handle a possible upsurge in cases. In the chaos following Wednesday's fires, authorities have lost track of at least 35 people who had tested positive. (Writing by James Mackenzie; Additional reporting Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, Philippine defense chiefs discuss territorial dispute

The Philippine defense chief told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that Manila will adhere without any possibility of compromise to a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated most of Beijings rival claims in the South China S...

Sushant's death case not an election issue, but common man's issue; we will ensure justice to the actor: Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS

Sushants death case not an election issue, but common mans issue we will ensure justice to the actor Devendra Fadnavis. PTI AR SNS SNS...

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached new level of 'brazenness': Pak newspaper

Enforced disappearances in Pakistan has reached a level of brazenness inconceivable a few years ago, Pakistani newspaper Dawn said in an editorial. Commenting on the recent report of International Commission of Jurists ICJ on working of Pak...

Teltumbde challenges NIA charge sheet extension order in HC

Activist and Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case accused Anand Teltumbde has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of a special court to give an extension of 90 days to the National Investigation Agency NIA to file its c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020