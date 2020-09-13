Left Menu
Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight day

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:27 IST
The Czech Republic reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases, according to Health Ministry data.

It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 as the country of 10.7 million sees a surge in cases that is among the fastest in the European Union. The government has tightened rules requiring face mask use but aims to avoid harsh lockdowns.

