Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight day

Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third straight dayReuters | Prague | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:27 IST
The Czech Republic reported its largest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases, according to Health Ministry data.
It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 as the country of 10.7 million sees a surge in cases that is among the fastest in the European Union. The government has tightened rules requiring face mask use but aims to avoid harsh lockdowns.
