5,580 COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in Jammu in a week; political parties sound alarm

The Jammu region has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, with over 5,500 people testing positive and 72 dying of the infection in just past one week, official data reveals. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) spokesperson Chetan Wanchoo also expressed concern over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and urged the J-K administration to improve the healthcare facilities in the region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:26 IST
The Jammu region has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases and deaths, with over 5,500 people testing positive and 72 dying of the infection in just past one week, official data reveals. As per the statistics, 72 persons have died due to Covid-19 from September 12 till date.

As many as 5,580 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past one week, the data stated. The highest 875 cases were reported on September 13, followed by 838 on September 12, 837 on September 14, 832 on September 16 and 772 on September 18, as per the data.

In comparison, the Kashmir Valley reported 40 deaths and 3,749 cases during this time. BJP senior leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta expressed concern over the rise in coronavirus cases, calling it alarming.

"Even after the lockdown, the situation has not improved. There is a fear that people here will die without any medical care as the UT machinery is not equipped to deal with a worsening situation," he said. J-K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said shocking reports of lack of adequate medicare facilities in government hospitals are coming to the fore.

He also questioned the delay in the sanctioning of oxygen plants for hospitals in Jammu. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) spokesperson Chetan Wanchoo also expressed concern over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and urged the J-K administration to improve the healthcare facilities in the region.

