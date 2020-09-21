Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC takes down coronavirus airborne transmission guidance

The now-withdrawn guidance, posted on the agency's website on Friday, recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading. "CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:19 IST
U.S. CDC takes down coronavirus airborne transmission guidance
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error. The now-withdrawn guidance, posted on the agency's website on Friday, recommended that people use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs indoors to avoid the disease from spreading.

"CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," the agency said. The CDC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on when the guidance will be updated.

The health agency had said that COVID-19 could spread through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet. Presently, the agency's guidance says the virus mainly spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, which can land in the mouth or nose of people nearby. (https://bit.ly/2EknVZc)

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump took exception to comments from the CDC director, who said masks might be even more effective than a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that could be broadly rolled out in mid-2021. That followed a New York Times report that guidance about novel coronavirus testing posted last month on the CDC's website was not written by the agency's scientists and was posted over their objections.

The World Health Organization has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday. The agency still believes the disease is primarily spread through droplets, but that in enclosed crowded spaces with inadequate ventilation, aerosol transmission can occur, said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the House scheduled to start from September 29. The all-party meeting will be held on September 25 for smooth functioning of the sessi...

London Mayor proposes new COVID-19 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts new COVID-19 restrictions to be put to central government in an attempt to stem the outbreak in the capital.The measures include reduc...

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020