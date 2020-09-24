Left Menu
Development News Edition

England Test and Trace reports tripling of COVID-19 cases since late August

There were 77,556 people who were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive, with 74.7% of those contacts reached, a similar proportion to previous weeks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 16:20 IST
England Test and Trace reports tripling of COVID-19 cases since late August
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Three times as many people tested positive for COVID-19 in England in latest weekly figures compared to the end of August, NHS Test and Trace said on Thursday, with more people being referred to the system, though the proportion reached fell.

NHS Test and Trace said 19,278 new people tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in England between September 10 and September 16. On Wednesday, Britain reported 6,178 new daily cases of COVID-19, the highest number of infections since May 1, but it has increased testing capacity since then.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said estimates suggested less than 10,000 cases a day at the moment, less than the estimated 100,000 daily cases during the pandemic's peak, even as numbers testing positive have returned to similar levels. Hancock was speaking in part to publicise the launch of a smartphone app in England and Wales, which lets users trace contacts and has come four months later than initially promised.

Interim Executive Chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, Dido Harding, said that the app would help NHS Test and Trace go "even further" in tracking down COVID-19 cases and outbreaks. The weekly Test and Trace stats showed that 21,268 people were transferred to the system, up 37% on the week before.

However, 77.7% of those people were reached and asked to provide contacts, down from 83.9% the week before. There were 77,556 people who were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive, with 74.7% of those contacts reached, a similar proportion to previous weeks. Where contact information was provided, the proportion of contacts reached was 84.7%.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Labour accuses government of being too slow with business help

Britains opposition Labour Party accused the government of being too slow to help businesses and employees struggling with the coronavirus crisis, saying many people had already lost their jobs. We must be open and honest, that delay in int...

OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

New Delhi India, September 24 ANIDigpu OkCredit - Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata, has unveiled their anthem TaiyaarHainHum dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavo...

UK's Sunak unveils new job support scheme; warns he cannot save every business

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...

Cricket-Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australias World Cup-winning team in 198...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020