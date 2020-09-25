Left Menu
COVID-19: Parole extended for 3900 MP jail inmates

Parole was granted to 3900-odd inmates for sixty days which has now been extended by another 60 days, the fourth time in all, through a notification issued on Thursday by the state government, Deputy Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Sanjay Pandey told PTI. "They will return to 125 jails across the state in November-end.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 16:32 IST
Parole granted to 3900-odd inmates of Madhya Pradesh jails in view of the coronavirus outbreak has been extended by 60 days and they are now expected to be back in their cells only by November-end, a senior official said on Friday. Parole was granted after the Supreme Court in March asked states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.

The state has some 43,000 inmates in 125 jails, of which 3900-odd were given parole and 3000 were granted interim bail. Parole was granted to 3900-odd inmates for sixty days which has now been extended by another 60 days, the fourth time in all, through a notification issued on Thursday by the state government, Deputy Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Sanjay Pandey told PTI.

"They will return to 125 jails across the state in November-end. Another 3,000-odd prisoners have been released on interim bail," the DIG informed. Another prison official said some 1,000 inmates had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state, and the number of active cases stood at 140, while none had died from the infection so far.

However, a district jail official succumbed to COVID- 19, the official added..

