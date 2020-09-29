Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea on alert over holidays despite slight drop in COVID-19 cases

South Korea appealed on Tuesday for strict social distancing, despite a slight fall in the number of new coronavirus cases, with millions of people set to travel for a major holiday.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 11:44 IST
S.Korea on alert over holidays despite slight drop in COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea appealed on Tuesday for strict social distancing, despite a slight fall in the number of new coronavirus cases, with millions of people set to travel for a major holiday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 38 new infections by midnight on Monday, for a fifth day of double-digit increases, taking the national tally to 23,699 cases, with 407 deaths.

The numbers came a day after the daily tally fell to its lowest since new virus clusters emerged last month at a church and a major political rally, leading to more than 1,800 infections. Health authorities pleaded for people to stay home and refrain from gatherings ahead of the Korean thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok, which begins on Wednesday, although millions are still expected to travel across the country.

"We request you to be aware that the Chuseok holidays must not ignite another nationwide spread of COVID-19 and to act accordingly," Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae told a meeting. "Keeping distancing rules and wearing masks is the safest way to protect you, your family and society."

The government eased some social distancing rules after the rate of infections slowed this month but imposed special measures for the holiday, including banning dining at motorway rest areas and nursing home visits and requiring temperature checks at all stations. Kang also warned of strict punishment against anyone who takes part in a political rally. Authorities have said they have banned some 137 demonstrations.

Polls have shown mixed forecasts about travel. More than 78% of Koreans said they planned to stay at home for the holiday in a survey conducted over the weekend by the Korea Society Opinion Institute.

But airport authorities said on Sunday the number of people taking domestic flights would drop by 25% compared with last year.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

QuantInsti celebrates 10 years of serving quant traders globally

Mumbai Maharashtra India September 29 ANIBusinessWire India Learn, Automate, Trade - The three words that have defined QuantInsti throughout its existence of ten years. In 2020, QuantInsti celebrates its tenth anniversary. In September 2009...

Caught in worries of today, corona and health distant thoughts for pregnant daily-wagers

Carrying bricks and cement by day and jerry cans of water when their shifts get over, the workday continues without end for thousands of pregnant labourers forced to live life on the precipice with little time to spare on thoughts of what t...

Some people are opposing farm bills just for the sake of opposition.They are not with farmers, nor with youth nor with jawans: PM.

Some people are opposing farm bills just for the sake of opposition.They are not with farmers, nor with youth nor with jawans PM....

Rights group Amnesty halts India operations, says facing crackdown

Human rights group Amnesty International stopped its work in India on Tuesday saying the government had frozen its bank accounts in the latest action against it for speaking out about rights violations. The group said it had laid off staff ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020