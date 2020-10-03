Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:36 IST
India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 with no sign of an end
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Total deaths rose to 100,842, the health ministry said, while the tally of infections climbed to 6.47 million after a daily increase in cases of 79,476. India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, faced with a collapsing economy after imposing a tough lockdown to try to stem the spread of the virus in late March, is pushing ahead with a full opening of the country.

Cinemas were allowed to re-open at half capacity this week and authorities can decide to re-open schools from the middle of this month. Heading into winter and the holiday season, including the Hindu festival of Diwali next month, the world's second-most populous country could see a jump in cases, health experts said.

"We have seen some recent slowdown of the virus curve but this may be a local peak, there may be another coming," said Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. She said data showed a little over 7% of the population of 1.3 billion had been exposed to the virus, meaning India was still far from any sort of herd immunity.

The number of cases could rise to 12.2 million by the end of the year but the rate of spread would depend on how effective measures such as social distancing were, she said. "So it will continue as a slow-burning coil, that is my hope, and we have to play the long game to stop it from being a wildfire."

DATA QUESTIONED The United States, Brazil and India together account for nearly 45% of all COVID-19 deaths globally.

Death rates in India, however, have been significantly lower than in those other two countries, raising questions about the accuracy of its data. India has, on average, less than one death from the disease for every 10,000 people while the United States and Brazil have seen six deaths per 10,000.

U.S. President Donald Trump, defending his administration's handling of the pandemic in this week's presidential debate, said countries such as India were under-reporting deaths. Shashank Tripathi, of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, acknowledged there could be problems with the data through India's young population might help explain the lower death rate.

"In India, even without a pandemic, all deaths are not properly registered," Tripathi said. "I'm not very confident that the mortality rates reflect the right numbers, though the younger demographic has given us some advantage."

Representatives of the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research did not immediately respond to calls or emails for comment. Health experts said there could be greater immunity in India because of the high incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis. Nearly 1,200 people in India die of TB every day, roughly the same as deaths from COVID-19.

Kamakshi Bhate, professor emeritus of community medicine at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, said she didn't expect India's death toll to surge dramatically even as the virus spreads into dense population clusters and across the countryside. "People were expecting that entire slums would get wiped out but it didn't happen that way. We have our own resistance," she said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

California nears milestone: 4 million acres burned in fires

California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. Flames have scorched an area lar...

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020