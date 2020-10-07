Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eli Lilly to seek U.S. emergency use for COVID-19 treatment

Eli Lilly and Co is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment and expects to have one million doses available in the fourth quarter, the drugmaker said. The drug, LY-CoV555, which had helped cut hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients in a trial in September, showed similar results in combination with another antibody treatment from the company in new data reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:46 IST
Eli Lilly to seek U.S. emergency use for COVID-19 treatment
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Eli Lilly and Co is seeking emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment and expects to have one million doses available in the fourth quarter, the drugmaker said.

The drug, LY-CoV555, which had helped cut hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 patients in a trial in September, showed similar results in combination with another antibody treatment from the company in new data reported on Wednesday. Several drugmakers are testing antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients, looking to prevent symptoms from progressing.

None of these drugs are yet authorized for emergency use in the United States, but an experimental two-antibody combination under development by Regeneron was among the treatments given to U.S. President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection. In a total of 268 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, nearly 1% given Lilly's combination therapy had to be hospitalized, compared with 5.8% on placebo.

The combination therapy also met the trial main goal of significantly reducing the amount of virus 11 days after treatment, compared with a placebo, Lilly said. The treatment also reduced viral levels at day three and day seven. "On first look, we think the data seem modestly better than the monotherapy data (in September)," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen.

Lilly said it would seek the FDA's nod for emergency use of the combination therapy in November, once additional safety data is available and enough doses are made. The company expects 100,000 doses of LY-CoV555 to be available in October and about 50,000 doses of the combination therapy in the fourth quarter this year.

Lilly's shares were up 2% in morning trading.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020