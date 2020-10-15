Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:45 IST
President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.
"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," Melania Trump said in a statement. She said Barron has since tested negative for the virus.
